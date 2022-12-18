authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of authID

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUID. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of authID by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get authID alerts:

authID Stock Performance

AUID traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,148. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. authID has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

About authID

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 287.76%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

authID Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.