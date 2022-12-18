Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

ADP stock opened at $247.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

