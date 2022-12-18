Avalanche Price Reaches $11.96 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $80.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.96 or 0.00071321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022096 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,498,194 coins and its circulating supply is 311,092,204 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

