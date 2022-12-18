Avalanche Price Reaches $11.96 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $80.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.96 or 0.00071321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053078 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008224 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,498,194 coins and its circulating supply is 311,092,204 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.