Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.57% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

