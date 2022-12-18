Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

