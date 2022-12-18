Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AX stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

