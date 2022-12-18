Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.61.
Baidu Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
