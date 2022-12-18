Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.61.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.