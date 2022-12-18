Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given New €1.10 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €1.04 ($1.09) to €1.10 ($1.16) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.10 ($1.16) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.05 ($1.11) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.89) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.93.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

