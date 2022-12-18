Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 132,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $858.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also

