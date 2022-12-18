Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of BSAC remained flat at $15.15 on Friday. 399,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.