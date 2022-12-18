Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Shares of BSAC remained flat at $15.15 on Friday. 399,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BSAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
