Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $135.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

