Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

