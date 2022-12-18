Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Novartis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

