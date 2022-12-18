Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

ADBE stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.19.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.