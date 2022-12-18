Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 429 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

AMAT opened at $104.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

