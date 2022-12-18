Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

BAOS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,964. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

