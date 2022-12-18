Barclays Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $83.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.79.

NYSE MHK opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

