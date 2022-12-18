Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 962,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 633,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,569. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $7,910,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

