Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$27.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of ABX opened at C$23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

