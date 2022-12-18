Bay Rivers Group Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.70 and its 200 day moving average is $506.12. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

