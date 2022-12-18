Bay Rivers Group Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.81. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

