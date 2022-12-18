Bay Rivers Group Sells 274 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.57.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.