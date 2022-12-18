Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 123,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $496,270. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.62. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

