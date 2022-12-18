Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Beldex has a total market cap of $131.08 million and $1.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.49 or 0.07054803 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021791 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

