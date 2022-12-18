Berenberg Bank Raises Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target to €30.40

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from €27.40 ($28.84) to €30.40 ($32.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AHODF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €31.00 ($32.63) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AHODF opened at 28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of 27.18. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of 24.88 and a 52-week high of 35.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

