BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

BHP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

About BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

