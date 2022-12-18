Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 66.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.48.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

