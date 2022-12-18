Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

