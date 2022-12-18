Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,110.34 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and $36,110.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00117373 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00201927 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053034 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

