Bitcoin Gold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $13.78 or 0.00082461 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $241.28 million and $3.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00260078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

