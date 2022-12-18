Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $69.24 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

