Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Hits $2.45 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $69.06 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00255241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00082923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001136 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.