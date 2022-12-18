Bitcoin SV Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $878.65 million and approximately $37.85 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $45.63 or 0.00272587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,740.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00614322 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00046365 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,254,470 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
