BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Price Reaches $0.0000

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 72.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $760.49 and approximately $4.19 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05396650 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00485259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.32 or 0.28750393 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

