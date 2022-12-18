BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.19

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded up 82.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $760.77 and approximately $4.19 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinBR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $872.71 or 0.05207356 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00486310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.01 or 0.28814118 BTC.

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinBR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.