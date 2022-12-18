BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Achieves $602.20 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $602.20 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00026039 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005023 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004311 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005150 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

