BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 44,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BB. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry
BlackBerry Stock Performance
BB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 6,318,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.67.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.