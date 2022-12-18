BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 44,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BB. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 6,318,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

