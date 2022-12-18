bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $7,788,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of bleuacacia by 300.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLEU remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. 4,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. bleuacacia has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

