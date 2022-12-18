Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Up 5.1% in November

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 32.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK stock remained flat at $12.78 during trading on Friday. 1,753,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,827. The company has a market capitalization of $650.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other Blink Charging news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $237,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 753.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $58,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

