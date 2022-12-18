Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. Block makes up approximately 2.1% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $171.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

