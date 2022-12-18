BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COLD. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

COLD opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -256.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 1,714,310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 109.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 683,877 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

