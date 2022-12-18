Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $403,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,470.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,723 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

