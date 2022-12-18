BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 550 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.47) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.74) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.59) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($6.01) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP.B stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 162 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.50 ($2.32). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

