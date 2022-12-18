Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $268,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

