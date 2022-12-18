Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,589,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

