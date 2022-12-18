Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

