Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT at $81.67

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKZOY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.00) to €80.00 ($84.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($85.26) to €77.00 ($81.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($105.26) to €84.00 ($88.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($76.84) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AKZOY opened at $22.50 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

