Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Target Price at $22.10

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 41.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.