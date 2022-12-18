Brokerages Set Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Target Price at $1,717.50

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,717.50.

RKWBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwool A/S from 1,200.00 to 1,370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $218.88 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $486.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.64 and its 200-day moving average is $213.38.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

