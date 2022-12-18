Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $33.25

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

